Covid-19: One more dead, 26 new cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A resident of Sector 62, the man was admitted to the government hospital in Noida, where he passed away in the evening, they added.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

The total number of coronavirus infections has risen to 494. (HT photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

A 48-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to eight in the district, officials said.

A resident of Sector 62, the man was admitted to the government hospital in Noida, where he passed away in the evening, they added.

“The cause of death was pneumonia with sepsis (a life-threatening condition caused by a human body’s response to an infection) and respiratory failure,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Meanwhile, 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, including seven staffers of a government hospital, were detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of such cases in the district to 494, he said.



Also, 47 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday, leaving 142 active cases in the district, the senior doctor said.

