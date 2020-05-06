Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate’s office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ghaziabad

The rest of the restrictions in Ghazaibad will stay in place as per the earlier orders. (Sakib Ali/ HT file photo )

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate’s office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

“Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation,” a letter by the DM, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.

The rest of the restrictions will stay in place as per the earlier orders.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
May 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 11:49 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli mourns death of pet dog Bruno
May 06, 2020 11:58 IST
Groom rides to MP from UP on bike to get married
May 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Yogi flays oppn for indulging in politics over relief measures
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.