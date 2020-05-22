Covid suspect taken away in ambulance goes missing, quarantine centre notices only after three weeks

A 21-year-old man, who is suspected to have coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went missing while he was on way to Sharda Hospital from Galgotias quarantine centre in Greater Noida on April 23, but the officials realised the fact only after three weeks.

The man, who hails from Jharkhand, worked at a construction site near the Delta 1 Metro station in Greater Noida. He and Rajkumar, a colleague of his, were kept under institutional quarantine at the Galgotias on April 19 after they gave their samples for a Covid-19 test at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. The person was admitted to GIMS on April 19 for a few hours and was later that day sent to Galgotias quarantine facility.

On April 23, the suspect coughed up blood after which he was sent to the Sharda Hospital in an ambulance and that was the last the quarantine centre people heard of him. Between May 11 and 19, the family members and his employers got in touch with the Galgotia University quarantine in-charge Dr Anil Gupta enquiring about the man’s whereabouts. After Gupta received multiple calls, he decided to check with the Sharda Hospital authorities to find out when the man had been discharged.

Gupta was informed that no such patient was admitted on April 23 after which he went and checked all hospital entries and the CCTV footage from the premises. “I went through all the patient details and the CCTV footage of Sharda Hospital, but the man never reached there,” Gupta said.

“I then went to GIMS to find out if by mistake the man was taken there by the ambulance, but there was no record of him there as well. When I asked GIMS for his test reports, the staff there said there said the results are yet to come,” Gupta said.

Gupta also checked the records of the district hospital in Sector 30 but nothing could be found there. He then went through all the postmortem reports done in the district over the last three weeks.

“I found out that there were four autopsies of unknown persons, of which two were above the age of 50, so they were ruled out. The remaining two bodies were found in the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station and Sector 58 police station. I asked the police to send me the panchnama (case) pictures. The pictures didn’t match with the suspect,” Gupta said.

Gupta then visited the site manager and the man’s colleague Rajkumar who was discharged on April 26 after his reports came negative for Covid-19.

“Rajkumar confirmed that the person was sent to Sharda Hospital in an ambulance on April 23. He had left from our premises and nobody from the hospital ever contacted us again until his colleagues and relatives got in touch with me,” Gupta said.

A missing person report was registered with the Dankaur police on Thursday on Gupta’s complaint. “We have spoken with Rajkumar and his family members. Investigation has started. We are yet to find the ambulance which took him from the quarantine facility. Authorities have no record of the ambulance that ferried the man,” Akhilesh Pradhan, station house officer, Dankaur, said.

“There are 34 ambulances in the district which are involved in the Covid-19 fight. Each ambulance makes around 50 rounds a day. At times, there is more than one patient in the vehicle and the ID of only one patient is taken to register the entry. We have checked all the details but there was no ID with the name of the missing man,” Gupta said.

The Sharda Hospital authorities have provided all documents and CCTV footage to the police. “The man never reached our hospital. There is no mention of any such man in our records. We have provided our CCTV footage, but there is nothing there,” Dr Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and media spokesperson, Sharda University, said.