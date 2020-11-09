Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Daylight robbery at Ghaziabad’s Chopla market: Armed man loots ₹50,000 from jewellery shop

Daylight robbery at Ghaziabad’s Chopla market: Armed man loots ₹50,000 from jewellery shop

Ghaziabad: In a daylight robbery at a busy market in the district, an armed man robbed a jeweller of ₹50,000 cash inside his shop on Monday afternoon. The police said that the...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad: In a daylight robbery at a busy market in the district, an armed man robbed a jeweller of ₹50,000 cash inside his shop on Monday afternoon. The police said that the incident was captured in a CCTV camera and they have formed teams to trace the masked suspect.

The incident took place in the busy market at Chopla which houses about 15-20 big jewellery shops and other business establishments.

According to Anil Garg, the shop owner, the robber barged into the shop around 12.30pm while two women customers were making purchases. Garg said that the robber then pointed a gun at his son, Bharat, who was at the cash counter.

“The two women gave ₹50,000 to my son for the jewellery items they had purchased. Suddenly, a masked man of around 30 years in age barged in and pulled out a pistol which he pointed towards my son. Holding him at gunpoint, the robber took the money from the cash counter and ran out with the gun in his hand,” Garg said.



He added that the entire incident took place in just about 15-30 seconds and was also captured in a CCTV camera installed at his shop.

“After the robber ran out, we alerted our staff and also the staff of our other shop nearby. But the man disappeared in the crowd, threatening visitors not to come near him. He had come with a bag on his shoulders which fell down when he fled. It contained clothes and we handed it to the police. The police also took away the recording device of the CCTV,” the shop owner said.

According to Garg, other shop owners said that the gunman was taking rounds of different shops and probably trying to find a suitable one for loot. “He must have seen the women customers handing over money to my son and then he barged inside and looted the cash,” Garg added.

The police said that they have received a complaint from the jeweller and have registered an FIR at Kotwali police station. “We have registered a case of robbery and several teams have been formed to track the suspect. The bag which he left behind contained daily wear clothes. We are investigating the matter and checking the CCTV footage to get clues,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer (city 1).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

National Green Tribunal restricts use of firecrackers for all festivals this year
Nov 10, 2020 00:28 IST
UT creates database of 10,000 health workers on Covid vaccine priority list
Nov 10, 2020 00:28 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 10
Nov 10, 2020 00:27 IST
Nitish or Tejashwi? Verdict day in Bihar
Nov 10, 2020 00:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.