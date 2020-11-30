Delhi Police places concrete barriers at UP Gate to prevent farmers from entering Capital

The Delhi Police on Monday placed reinforced cement concrete barricades at the UP Gate border near Ghazipur in order to prevent any damage to the iron grille barricades by the protesting farmers, who are camping below the UP Gate flyover in Ghaziabad.

The farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have been camping below the UP Gate flyover since Saturday, when they were stopped from entering the national Capital to protest against the farm bills that seek to liberalize farm trade in the country.

There have been nearly six attempts in the past three days, when groups of farmers led by BKU supporters have charged at the iron grille barricades and brought them down in a bid to enter Delhi.

Further, BKU supporters have marked the road near the Delhi border with the sign, “Dhaara 288”, which they say indicates that no outside person is allowed in the area where they are protesting. A portion of the road has been cordoned off with limestone dust by the protesting farmers.

“Dhaara 288’ indicates that there is no confrontation, and the police as well as the farmers will remain at their respective places. We do not intend to confront the police are waiting for the government for talks. It is likely to take place on December 3. We are not obstructing the traffic and will continue to stay here,” said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of BKU, told reporters at UP Gate on Monday. He added that they will continue their stay till government holds talks with them along with other farmers’ associations.

“The Delhi Police have placed heavy cement concrete barriers which cannot be removed easily as compared to other types of barriers. In Ghaziabad, the protest has remained peaceful and the traffic diversion is already in place. There is no law-and-order situation at the UP Gate and our personnel are deployed at the site,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (City 2).

The farmers at the site have come from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and others.

In view of the protests near the UP Gate, the district officials have also made provisions for traffic diversions. Commuters coming from Indirapuram, Noida and proceeding towards Delhi have been asked to take the NH-9 flyover at UP Gate, bypassing the protest site.

A senior officer of Delhi Police, who wished not to be named, said cement barriers have been placed at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from entering the Capital with their vehicles. “Since the farmers have also called for blocking Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad borders, adequate measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said.