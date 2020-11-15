Despite ban on crackers, Diwali in Noida and Ghaziabad more polluted this year

Despite the complete ban firecrackers, there was no respite from pollution in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad this year as well. In fact, on Sunday, the day after Diwali, the three cities’ air quality fell to the “severe” category when even healthy people would suffer respiratory distress.

This year, on the day from Diwali, the pollution monitoring stations reported much higher levels of coarse particles (PM10, those with size less than 10 microns) and ultrafine particles (PM2.5) than last. These particles are known to cause several diseases with PM2.5 being able to cross the blood-brain barrier and infiltrate organs.

Residents of the three cities said that people openly flouted the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) order banning all forms of firecrackers till November 30. While the Uttar Pradesh government directed all agencies to enforce the order, there seemed to have been limited impact on the ground.

“On Saturday evening (Diwali), it seemed that there will be no firecrackers burning this year and maybe there would be some respite from the pollution. But after 7-8pm that hope soon fizzled out and cracker bursting went past midnight,” said Ruchin Mehra, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.

“There seemed to have been some measure of control,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist. “Compared to last year, it was probably cut by three-fourth. However, it has raised concerns that there were gaps in enforcement due to which crackers eventually made their way into the hands of residents. It is unlikely that crackers were stored since last year and burst this year. In all likelihood it is possible that sales were done from behind the shutters.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the average PM2.5 level ranged from 205 to 297 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at the four monitoring stations in Ghaziabad during the 24 hours period of Diwali day in 2019. During the same period this year on November 14, the Diwali day, average PM2.5 was higher in range of 310.53 to 416.53µg/m³.

Likewise, during the same period in 2019, the average PM10 stood in range of 331.82 to 487.84 µg/m³ but this Diwali it was much higher in range of 490.93 to 636.41 µg/m³. On Sunday, Ghaziabad was the second most polluted city in the country.

The standard limit for PM2.5 is 60µg/m³ while that for PM10 is 100 µg/m³.

In Noida too, the four monitoring stations recorded average PM2.5 in range of 182.22 to 206.82µg/m³ last year while this year the range was 267.3 to 391.12µg/m³. Likewise, the average PM10 levels were also high in range of 370.73 to 587.68µg/m³ this year while it stood in range of 301.89 to 376.16 last year.

In Greater Noida, the scenario was no different.

The average PM2.5 levels last year on Diwali ranged from 148.7 to 175.09 µg/m³, while these were 254.62 to 279.39µg/m³ this year. Likewise, the average PM10 levels were 264.18 to 348.72µg/m³ last year during the same period while it ranged from 405.75 to 525.59µg/m³ this year.

“The pollution levels were primarily high due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and increased instances of stubble-burning which led to contribution of 32%. Crackers were burnt, but much lower after ban by NGT,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UP pollution control board.

Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate, did not respond to calls and messages.

“There was enforcement taken up and the violations were very less besides we also carried out awareness drives. It has also come to light that people brought crackers from outside the NCR,” said Shailendra Singh, additional district magistrate (city), Ghaziabad.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani did not respond to calls but police spokesperson responded with figures that stated that 40 calls were received on Dial-112 response system related to use and sale of crackers on Diwali and a day before Diwali.

“In this connection, 27 cases were registered and action was taken against 30 persons. Another two-dozen people were arrested for creating ruckus and bursting crackers under section 151 of CrPC (prevention against commission of cognisable offence) and notices were served to another 100 persons,” the response by the police spokesperson stated.

Police personnel in Gautam Budh Nagar said that they carried out awareness drives all through Diwali night to keep people away from bursting crackers.

“We identified spots where crackers were being burst and we spoke to people urging them to refrain from doing so. We gave warnings to them and we will continue with the vigilance for the upcoming festivals also. The ban is in effect till November 30 and the enforcement will also be in place for it,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Five people in the district were booked for firecracker violations, said police.