Noida

Despite open OPDs, hospitals witness negligible turnout of patients

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:59 IST

By Kapil Datta,

Even as several hospitals and clinics have resumed their out-patient department (OPD) treatment, fewer patients are approaching them, said doctors in the district.

The Uttar Pradesh government had relaxed curbs on movement that were in force since the nationwide lockdown from March 25, following central government orders allowing for these restrictions to be lifted in a phased manner in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, people are still keeping away from places that are, in normal times, crowded. Doctors in Gautam Budh Nagar report that clinics now see mostly pregnant women, while those with other ailments prefer home treatment.

Dr. N K Sharma, the president of Noida chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that people fear contracting the coronavirus disease at hospitals. “Online doctor consultations and prescriptions has increased. Presently only extreme emergency cases are coming to hospitals. Several patients have also delayed their surgeries as it has been mandatory now to conduct Covid-19 test before any surgery,” he said.



Echoing similar views, Dr KC Sood, the president of Association of Medical Clinics of Noida, said that patients are refraining to visit even doctors’ clinics. “As per the standard Covid-19 protocol, Covid-19 test is mandatory before admitting a patient in the hospital,” he said.

However, Noida-based gynaecologist Dr. Pratibha Singhal said that the OPD at her clinic was unaffected. “Many pregnant women regularly came for their check-ups. However, we are following all safety norms. We are screening their temperature, maintain social distancing and sanitisation measures,” she said.

Paediatrician Dr VK Gupta who has his own clinic said that, anecdotal evidence suggested that even the routine vaccination of children has been down by 50% in GB Nagar district, during the lockdown. “Parents preferred to delay vaccinations. Even for other ailments in children, their parents are still not bringing them to clinics,” he said.

Patients like 67-year-old Suraj Sharma of sector 34, said that they are now banking on home remedies instead of visiting the clinics and hospitals. “I had a knee pain. I prefer to exercise at home and apply oil. Since it has brought relief, there is no need now to go to hospitals,” he said.

Rupali Gupta, another resident of sector 34, said that when her son had complained of stomach pain, she preferred to treat him with traditional home remedies like ajwain (carom seeds). “Earlier, I used to take him to doctor for treatment for any ailment. Now, I fear he may get Covid-19 infection there,” she said.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri, also admitted that turnout of patients in different hospitals have come down. “It is very natural during the pandemic times. And, if the patients are not visiting hospitals and clinics for petty issues, it is not a bad phenomenon,” he said.

