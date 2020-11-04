Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Discom files FIR against 500 meter readers, collects over ₹60 crore from defaulters

Discom files FIR against 500 meter readers, collects over ₹60 crore from defaulters

The Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) — the power distribution company that supplies electricity across 14 districts of western Uttar Pradesh — has...

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) — the power distribution company that supplies electricity across 14 districts of western Uttar Pradesh — has filed FIRs against nearly 500 erring meter readers for producing faulty meter readings and collected ₹60.44 crore from the defaulters since October 13, when the discom started its disconnection drive.

Arvind Mallappa Bangari, managing director(MD), PVVNL, said that during the disconnection drive, the discom has pulled the plugs of 71,611 defaulters in the districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Bijnour, Moradabad, Sambhal, JP Nagar and Rampur. “Our raiding teams have also collected ₹60.44 crore from the power consumers across these 14 districts for failing to clear their outstanding dues,” he said.

Bangari further said that as many as 40,848 meter exception cases have also been attended to during this drive, in which the meters were found to be out of order. “Also, FIRs against over 500 meter readers have been lodged in different districts. Alarmed at the poor revenue collection in some areas of these districts, we started checking the actual meter readings. We found that the meter readers often connive with the owners of the meters and downplay the number of units consumed by them. The actual units consumed continue to get recorded as store-reading and the consumers have no other option than to pay for them,” he said.

The PVVNL MD also said that while Noida division has 2,120 recorded cases of faulty meters, Ghaziabad division had 4,701 erring meters. “We have disconnected 11,746 electricity connections in Ghaziabad, whereas 4,095 lines were disconnected in Noida. The total revenue collected from Noida zone from the defaulters is over ₹4.05 crore, while over ₹18.23 crore was collected from the Ghaziabad — the highest in the entire Meerut division,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Nov 05, 2020 04:05 IST
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Nov 05, 2020 03:59 IST
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 03:58 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Samosa Caucus makes safe return to Congress
Nov 05, 2020 04:36 IST
Whoever gets to sit in the Oval Office will be leading a weak US govt roiled by political rift
Nov 05, 2020 04:29 IST
US Presidential Election 2020: Ballots in, battle is on
Nov 05, 2020 04:22 IST
Democrats’ hope of a Blue Wave didn’t pan out as they expected
Nov 05, 2020 04:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.