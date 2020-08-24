DMRC gives its nod for underpass construction at Sector 71-52 intersection

Sections
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Noida authority on Monday said it has received the green signal from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction of an underpass at Noida’s Sector 71-52 intersection under the track of Blue Metro line.

The authority had been waiting for the no-objection certificate from the DMRC for the past one year,

“We have got the no-objection certificate from the DMRC. The NOC will help us in expediting the work for the underpass project that will provide relief to thousands of the commuters. Now, as we have the NOC, the work on the underpass will be completed within the stipulated time frame,” said Rajiv Tyagi general manager of the Noida authority.

The DMRC allows any construction work under the Metro tracks only after due permission.



“The execution of work shall be done in close coordination with the operation and maintenance department of DMRC. The work shall be done strictly as per the submitted method statement which shall be duly approved by the in-engineer in charge,” stated a letter from the DMRC to the Noida authority.

The Noida authority plans to construct the 750 metres long six-lane underpass by March, 2021.

The authority had conceived the project in July 2019 to manage vehicular movement at one of the major traffic intersections in Noida better. The Sector 71-52 intersection usually witnesses traffic snarls during peak hours in evening and morning.

Once the underpass is ready, the commuters travelling from Noida’s City Centre to Greater Noida West will not cross any traffic signal if they use the underpass. Commuters travelling from Sector 62 towards Dadri Road will pass a signal-free stretch above the underpass.

The underpass is projected to benefit residents of newly-built group housing societies in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79 in Noida and also those living in high-rises in Greater Noida West.

