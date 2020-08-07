Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / Drones banned in Noida for 2 days ahead of CM Adityanath’s Saturday visit

Drones banned in Noida for 2 days ahead of CM Adityanath’s Saturday visit

CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a place, is already enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Noida

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Noida on Aug 8 during which he is expected to review the Covid-19 situation in the district. (ANI File Photo )

No drone cameras will be allowed to operate in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar for two days starting Friday in view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit on Saturday, police said.

Security has been intensified and local authorities have also ramped up preparations for the chief minister’s visit during which he is expected to review the Covid-19 situation in the district, according to officials.

CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a place, is already enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded 5,748 positive cases of Covid-19 including 43 deaths till Thursday, according to official figures.

“In view of the chief minister’s tour of the district and using powers under CrPC section 144, I order that operation of drone cameras would be totally prohibited in Gautam Buddh Nagar on August 7 and 8,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Ashutosh Dwivedi, said in an order.



He said violation of the order would be a punishable offence under IPC section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a government official).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test
Aug 07, 2020 15:23 IST
NEP’s nutritious breakfast idea for school children a welcome step: Vice-President
Aug 07, 2020 15:22 IST
Flood-like situation, landslides continue to cause havoc in rain ravaged parts of Karnataka
Aug 07, 2020 15:20 IST
Coronavirus-positive Siddaramaiah’s health condition stable
Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.