Duo held for raping, blackmailing teenager in Noida

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:57 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Two men in their twenties were arrested by the Phase 2 police on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl and then blackmailing her and uploading an objectionable video on social media.

According to police, the incident came to light on May 26 when the 17-year-old girl’s older brother approached police. The suspects were identified as Chand (26), a native of Bulandshahr, and Shaan (21), a resident of Sorkha. Both of them work with private companies in Noida.

“According to the complaint filed by the girl’s brother, Chand had raped her almost a year back by spiking her drink with an intoxicant while Shaan made a video of the incident. The duo kept blackmailing her over the past one year and threatened uploading the video in lieu of which they kept raping her,” said a police official.

The suspects uploaded the video of the girl on social media recently.



“When the objectionable video started doing rounds, the girl narrated her ordeal with her family and reported the whole incident after which a case was registered against the two,” said deputy commissioner of police, women safety, Vrinda Shukla.

The duo had also threatened the girl’s family when they informed the police. Based on the complaint of the girl’s brother, an FIR was lodged against the two under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit and offence), 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the SC/ST Act and the IT Act.

The suspects were arrested from Bhangel area of Phase 2 on Wednesday and produced before a magistrate after which they were sent to jail.

