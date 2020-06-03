Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida

A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Noida in Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday night according to information released by the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake, recorded at 42 minutes past 10 pm, struck 19 km south east of Noida at a depth of around 3.8 km, said NCS.

The earthquake’s epicenter was close to Greater Noida in Gautam Budha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and its latitude and longitude was recorded as 28.4015 and 77.5185 respectively.

This is the latest in a series of earthquakes to hit the NCR region recently. On May 30, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake had hit Haryana’s Rohtak, around 65 km from Delhi, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 km and two earthquakes had hit Delhi on two consecutive days on April 13 and 12.

The tremor on April 13 was described as mild with 2.7 magnitude. It was epicentred at a depth of 5 km in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar. The jolt on April 12 was also epicentred at the same location at a depth of 8 km and measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. Another temblor of 3.4 magnitude had hit Delhi on May 10.