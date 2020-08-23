Sections
Home / Noida / Eight luxury cars, two motorcycles attached for illegal construction in Shahberi

Eight luxury cars, two motorcycles attached for illegal construction in Shahberi

The Bisrakh police on Sunday seized eight cars, including some luxury sedans and two motorcycles, of four developers allegedly involved in unauthorised construction at Shahberi....

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bisrakh police on Sunday seized eight cars, including some luxury sedans and two motorcycles, of four developers allegedly involved in unauthorised construction at Shahberi.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said the police have seized a Range Rover sedan, Honda City sedan, Honda BR-V sedan, Maruti Suzuki WagonR car, Maruti Swift Dzire car, Tata Tiago car, two Mahindra Scorpio SUVs, a motorcycle and a scooter in the exercise. The seized vehicles would be worth Rs 2 crore, he added.

“The seizure of vehicles was carried against four developers who have developed buildings in Shahberi against the violation of building by-laws. the Bisrakh police have registered cases against them under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. The exercise was conducted on the orders of Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh,” Chander.

In the first case, police seized the Range Rover, Maruti Swift Dzire and a scooter of a developer. In the second case, a Tata Tiago was seized. In the third case, four four-wheelers and one motorcycle were seized. In the last case, a Honda City was seized from the developer’s house. In the commissionerate system, the city police are empowered to conduct seizure exercises. Earlier, this power was vested upon the district magistrate.



Police have so far registered 81 cases against over 100 developers and also charged 19 of them under Gangster Act and four of them under National Security Act. The Bisrakh police are also conducting search operations to arrest people involved in the unauthorised construction in the area. Frequently, local people claim that despite crackdowns, some developers continue to construct their projects at night.

Nine persons had died when two six-storey buildings collapsed in Shahberi in July 2018. Following the incident, IIT Delhi conducted an audit and found that only three out of the 437 buildings are safe for living in Shahberi.

