Electrician beaten up outside residential society in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old electrician was allegedly beaten up by three suspects outside a residential society in Sector Chi V on Tuesday night.

The victim, Raj Kumar, a resident of Chuharpur village, alleged that the suspects also tried to abduct him in their car. “I was taking tea at a stall outside the society when three persons in a Maruti Baleno car reached the spot. The suspects held me without a provocation and beat me. They also tried to abduct me in their car,” he said.

Kumar raised an alarm and local people gathered at the spot. The suspects then got into the car and fled the spot.

Local people informed police and a team from Sector Beta 2 police station reached the spot and rushed the victim to a private hospital. Kumar said that he works as an electrician in Nimbus Express Park View I in Greater Noida.

According to the police, some people also captured the incident on their mobile phones. However, since it was dark, the suspects’ photos could not be captured clearly, they said.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO, Sector Beta 2 police station, said that it was a case of beating and not abduction. “It appears the suspects had beat him up over personal enmity. This was not a case of abduction. We have registered a case against three persons under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC. We are scanning footage of CCTV camera to arrest the suspects,” he said.