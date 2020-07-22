Sections
Home / Noida / Engineer held in connection with theft of mobile parts from phone manufacturer

Engineer held in connection with theft of mobile parts from phone manufacturer

An engineer with a multi-national mobile phone manufacturer was arrested by the Noida police on Tuesday for alleged involvement in stealing mobile parts worth at least ₹80 lakh...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:15 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

An engineer with a multi-national mobile phone manufacturer was arrested by the Noida police on Tuesday for alleged involvement in stealing mobile parts worth at least ₹80 lakh from the company.

The police identified the suspect as Vikas Kumar Garg (35), an engineer with the original equipment manufacturing department of the mobile manufacturer. According to the police, the suspect would facilitate the stealing of the mobile parts when they would be transported to the company’s warehouse.

The incident had first come to fore on July 18 when a company official had filed a complaint with the Phase 2 police alleging that for the past four months, mobile parts were going missing from the company’s warehouse. A case was registered against unidentified persons based on the complaint.

On July 19, a resident of Delhi, Gaurav Sikka, was arrested by Noida police from his shop in Ghaffar market in Delhi while stolen parts like displays, chargers, back covers, were recovered from him, the police said. He would purchase parts from the suspect and his accomplices at reduced prices, said the police.



Three other people, including a driver, were also arrested from Eldeco crossing on July 19 and 18 boxes of mobile display unit were recovered from them along with a car and ₹20.5 lakh cash which they had accumulated after selling stolen goods, the police said. One of them worked with a private firm providing electrical parts to the phone manufacturer.

“During questioning and further investigation, Garg’s involvement in the entire operation came to light,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police officers said that vehicles transporting merchandise from the company’s plant to the warehouses are sealed, and Garg was responsible for overseeing the process. He had allegedly stolen a few of these seals and kept them at his house.

“While the vehicles would leave for the warehouses, the suspects would add a few extra boxes inside the consignment. Garg would send the stolen seal to the driver, Ashok, who would then break the original seal, remove the extra boxes and then put s stolen seal on the vehicle,” said the DCP.

On directions from Garg, such vehicle seals were recovered from his house in Alpha 2 in Greater Noida.

The suspect was booked under sections 406, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are questioning him to find out how long the operation had been going on for and how much money they have accumulated” said Chander.

Though police officers were not sure how long Garg had been employed with the company, they said that he was an old employee.

When contacted, officials from the company did not comment on the issue.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three deaths, 379 cases push Punjab patient tally to 10,889
Jul 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Covid-19 victims’ body swap: Magisterial probe begins, Amritsar GMC staff questioned
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir crosses 15,000-mark in 145 days with 608 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Heroin seizures along Punjab border see three-fold rise this year
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.