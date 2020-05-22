Engineer in debt ends life

A 35-year-old engineer employed with a private company allegedly took his own life at home in a high-rise in Sector 75 on Friday afternoon. The police did not recover a suicide note from the spot but they suspect financial troubles to be the reason.

His neighbours reported the incident to the police around noon when they heard his wife shout for help.

“By the time we reached, somebody had already broken down the door and brought down the body. The wife was hysterical. Their four-year-old son was in another room,” a neighbour of the family said.

“We rushed a team to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. According to the wife, he was almost ₹50 lakh in debt from various loans and bills and had been troubled about it for a while,” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

The police also said that the man had lost a similar amount of money in the share market earlier this year, which added to the family’s financial woes. To pay off the loans, the man had borrowed money and was under pressure from money lenders and investors to pay it back, police said.

“Both the husband and wife work as software engineers and have been working from home during the lockdown. They slept early in the morning after finishing their work and woke up around 10.30am. After a while, the wife went into the kitchen to cook when she heard the thud of a table falling and saw her husband hanging from a fan, after which she called for help,” the SHO said.

The family has denied any recent arguments and financial problems seem to be the reason behind the death of the man, the police said. The body will be handed over to the family following the autopsy.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 of ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 of Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).