Entry into containment zone strictly prohibited

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration and police have formed dedicated team to prohibit the entry of outsiders into containment zones and other green areas. On June 15, the total...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:53 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration and police have formed dedicated team to prohibit the entry of outsiders into containment zones and other green areas.

On June 15, the total Covid-19 cases crossed the 1000-mark. On Wednesday, there were a total of 1097 cases, with 59 fresh cases, and 14 deaths, with one recorded in the last 24 hours.

Residents say that many people are now not following rules with the easing of lockdown restrictions. “The number of containment zones is increasing daily. People do not wear mask, they play on streets and gather in containment zones. We have requested to police commissioner to take strict action,” said Sanjiv Kumar sector 51 residents’ welfare association general secretary and vice-president of federation of Noida RWAs .

The administration said that they have directed the staff to enforce the rules strictly.



“We have directed the staff engaged in handling the Covid 19 pandemic to ensure all rules are followed strictly and inspect all containment zones ,” said Suhas LY district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar.

Alok Singh police commissioner directed the team deployed at the containment zones that they will not allow entry to anyone without proper screening.

“If any person, who is not allowed entry into a containment zone found roaming then strong legal action as per law will be initiated,” said Alok Singh police commissioner Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has 51 category I containment zones and 31 containment zones fall into category II as defined by the UP government. In category I is one case is positive, the containment zone is 250 metre radius of entire ‘Mohalla’ or tower incase it’s a society. In case there are more than one positive cases, the containment zone is 500 metre with 250 metre buffer zone.

To make sure the rules are enforced strictly the administration has formed five dedicated teams, which will manage crisis and work in tandem with the incident commanders. Dadri Sub-divisional magistrate Rajeev Rai, Noida city magistrate Uma Shankar Singh, Sadar SDM Prasoon Dwivedi, Jewar SDM Gunja Singh and Greater Noida city magistrate Sanjay Mishra are incident commanders. And at least 5 other staff members will work under these five incident commanders to handle any crisis that may be arised in any containment zone or other areas.

“Our motive is that the spread is prevented in the containment zone with strict enforcement and other areas too. The strict enforcement will help in discipline among people that will help in fighting the outbreak effectively,” said another administration official, requesting anonymity.

