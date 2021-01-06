Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / EOW’s special investigation team to probe Muradnagar incident

EOW’s special investigation team to probe Muradnagar incident

Ghaziabad: The Muradnagar roof collapse incident, which claimed 24 lives on January 3, will now be investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) of the UP Police’s...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad: The Muradnagar roof collapse incident, which claimed 24 lives on January 3, will now be investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) of the UP Police’s economic offences wing, state government officials said on Wednesday.

“The chief minister has taken cognisance of the incident at Muradnagar and has sought a detailed report from the additional director general (Meerut zone). The inquiry of the incident has been given to a special investigation team of the economic offences wing and assigned to find out lapses. The entire incident and lapses will be investigated by the special team formed for the purpose,” said Navneet Sehgal, UP’s additional chief secretary (information).

“The chief minister has directed for fast and strict action in the incident,” he added.

The incident took place at Ukhlarsi cremation ground in Muradnagar where roof of a shelter collapsed, leading to the death of 24 persons in age group of 22 to 60 years.



The Ghaziabad police have arrested five persons in the case so far. Three officials of Muradnagar Nagar Palika -- executive officer Niharika Singh, CP Singh, a junior engineer, and supervisor Ashish Kumar -- were arrested on Monday. While contractor Ajay Tyagi was arrested on late Monday night, his accomplice Sanjay Garg was arrested on Tuesday morning.

“We will respond to the directions issued. Regarding the SIT, we are awaiting written directions and they will be fully implemented. The CM on way to Delhi also met us on Wednesday and directed that all help should be provided to the victim families,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate.

Following arrest of contractor Tyagi, the Ghaziabad police on Tuesday had said that the suspect has told them that he allegedly bribed officials and also resorted to malpractices which finally led to the collapse of the structure at the cremation ground.

Soon after the incident, the CM had sought a report from divisional commissioner (Meerut) and ADG (Meerut zone) about the incident.

The police sources said that the confidential report was sent to the state administration and has highlighted the issues related to construction based on initial findings by a technical committee. During the initial inquiry, a committee of engineers found use of “substandard material” and “issues with design” which finally led to structural collapse.

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to UP chief secretary and the director general of police calling for a detailed report in connection with the Muradnagar incident.

Vishnu Kumar Gupta, a Ghaziabad-based social activist, has also approached NHRC, seeking the commission’s intervention for payment of compensation to the family of the deceased and other injured victims. “Issue notice to the district magistrate, Ghaziabad, calling for a report in the matter within two weeks,” NHRC said in an order on Wednesday.

The UP government has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for victim families, besides other help through various government schemes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Farmers’ ‘tractor-march’ to affect traffic on NH-9 and Eastern Peripheral Expressway
by Peeyush Khandelwal
Employers held for death of domestic help in Noida high-rise
by Tanmayee Tyagi
63-year-old murder convict dies on way to Noida hospital
by HT Correspondent
Air quality begins to dip, mercury to drop from Thursday
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.