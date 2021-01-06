EOW’s special investigation team to probe Muradnagar incident

Ghaziabad: The Muradnagar roof collapse incident, which claimed 24 lives on January 3, will now be investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) of the UP Police’s economic offences wing, state government officials said on Wednesday.

“The chief minister has taken cognisance of the incident at Muradnagar and has sought a detailed report from the additional director general (Meerut zone). The inquiry of the incident has been given to a special investigation team of the economic offences wing and assigned to find out lapses. The entire incident and lapses will be investigated by the special team formed for the purpose,” said Navneet Sehgal, UP’s additional chief secretary (information).

“The chief minister has directed for fast and strict action in the incident,” he added.

The incident took place at Ukhlarsi cremation ground in Muradnagar where roof of a shelter collapsed, leading to the death of 24 persons in age group of 22 to 60 years.

The Ghaziabad police have arrested five persons in the case so far. Three officials of Muradnagar Nagar Palika -- executive officer Niharika Singh, CP Singh, a junior engineer, and supervisor Ashish Kumar -- were arrested on Monday. While contractor Ajay Tyagi was arrested on late Monday night, his accomplice Sanjay Garg was arrested on Tuesday morning.

“We will respond to the directions issued. Regarding the SIT, we are awaiting written directions and they will be fully implemented. The CM on way to Delhi also met us on Wednesday and directed that all help should be provided to the victim families,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate.

Following arrest of contractor Tyagi, the Ghaziabad police on Tuesday had said that the suspect has told them that he allegedly bribed officials and also resorted to malpractices which finally led to the collapse of the structure at the cremation ground.

Soon after the incident, the CM had sought a report from divisional commissioner (Meerut) and ADG (Meerut zone) about the incident.

The police sources said that the confidential report was sent to the state administration and has highlighted the issues related to construction based on initial findings by a technical committee. During the initial inquiry, a committee of engineers found use of “substandard material” and “issues with design” which finally led to structural collapse.

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to UP chief secretary and the director general of police calling for a detailed report in connection with the Muradnagar incident.

Vishnu Kumar Gupta, a Ghaziabad-based social activist, has also approached NHRC, seeking the commission’s intervention for payment of compensation to the family of the deceased and other injured victims. “Issue notice to the district magistrate, Ghaziabad, calling for a report in the matter within two weeks,” NHRC said in an order on Wednesday.

The UP government has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for victim families, besides other help through various government schemes.