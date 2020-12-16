Face legal action for misuse of Jewar airport logo

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the nodal agency to monitor the airport project at Jewar, has decided to take legal action against those found misusing monogram of Jewar airport. The move comes after NIAL received complaints that some realty firms are misusing the logo to promote their housing projects located along the Yamuna Expressway.

NIAL has also decided to issue a public notice warning the developers, individuals and companies to stop misuse of the logo. Recently, NIAL had received a complaint that realty firm Gaursons was misusing the logo to promote its housing project. NIAL let off Gaursons after the realtor apologized for the “error”, officials said.

“We came to know via a complaint that Gaursons is misusing the airport logo. The developer apologized for the mistake. Now, we have decided to issue a public notice to make sure that no other developer, individual and company misuse the logo in their promotional campaign,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL.

The realty firm said that they will remove the airport logo from all of their advertisement boards or banners. “We have apologized for the error. We will make sure the logo is removed from all posters and banners, wherever it is printed unintentionally,” said Manoj Gaur, promoter of Gaursons.

NIAL said that if any developer is found misusing the logo even after the warning via public notice, then FIR will be filed and strong legal action will be initiated for the violation.

“No developer or company can be allowed to use the logo to influence consumers into their product,” said Singh.

Zurich International AG, the Swiss company selected to develop the airport project, will start work on this project by mid-2021. The airport is expected to become operational by 2023-24, said officials of NIAL. Zurich will invest Rs 30,000 crore on the initial development work.