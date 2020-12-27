Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Farmers camped at Chilla border beat utensils to highlight their issues

Farmers camped at Chilla border beat utensils to highlight their issues

Farmers camped at Chilla border on Sunday took to beating utensils to highlight their plight and to get the government to withdraw three contentious farm laws that were passed...

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:56 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Farmers camped at Chilla border on Sunday took to beating utensils to highlight their plight and to get the government to withdraw three contentious farm laws that were passed in September this year.

The beating of utensils by the farmers at the sit-in protest, symbolically overlapped with the Prime Minister’s monthly radio show — Mann ki Baat — to send out a message.

A farmer from Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Bhanu faction said that this was their way of showing the “Mann ki Baat” of an average farmer.

“Maybe this will get them (the government) to realize what our issues are,” said Bhanu state president, Yogesh Pratap Singh.



The farmers have been camped at the Chilla border for 27 days now, singing old country songs and raising slogans against the new farm laws as they look to intensify their stir.

“We will continue to remain patient and we refuse to give up. Our supporters are being stopped and illegally detained or harassed on orders of the government. But that will not deter us from our mission. Our stance is clear and the onus is with the government to sort out the issues ,” said Singh.

The group camped at Chilla is constantly being joined by smaller factions from various UP districts. A second group from Aligarh joined them on Saturday, while those who were stopped in Amroha have also reached the border.

Chilla border closed on December 1 but was re-opened on December 13. However, farmers alleged that the state was stopping their supporters from reaching them after which the Noida to Delhi side was blocked by agitators once more on December 16.

Another faction from BKU’s Lokshakti — that is camping at the nearby Dalit Prerna Sthal — took out a rally on Sunday.

“We are the providers for the nation and we wanted to remind the government the same. So, during our rally we fed birds and animals that we saw around us. Our position on MSP and other issues is clear and it is the government who needs to understand that,” said Dr SK Giri, national spokesperson, Lokshakti.

Meanwhile, police personnel are hopeful that the next round of meetings between the Centre and farmer representatives will be fruitful after which the border can be re-opened.

“Law and order is stable and even traffic is moving smoothly via DND. But hopefully, a consensus will be reached in the meeting on December 29 and we would be able to re-open the border soon,” said a senior police official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Man paraded naked for ‘attempting molestation’
by Aabshar H Quazi
Doctor’s kin allege assault by patient’s family in sector 20
by HT Correspondent
Noida: Sharp drop in malaria, dengue cases
by HT Correspondent
With ₹121 crore, Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans air quality and solid waste infra improvement
by Peeyush Khandelwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.