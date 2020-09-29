FIR lodged against company officials after employee dies at factory premises

The family members of a 45-year-old man whose body was found hanging at the factory where he worked have given a complaint to the police alleging that several officials of his company were pressuring him to do more work.

The police said on the basis of that complaint, they registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) against four officials of the company, Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited.

Around 8.30am on Tuesday, worker Girish Kumar was found hanging at the godown in the factory complex and the police also recovered a suicide note from his person. Kumar’s wife, Neelam Singh, alleged told the Sihani Gate police station that the suspects were pressuring her husband to do extra work. She said they informed her parents in Allahabad about Kumar’s death and it was from them that got to know about his demise.

“The FIR has been registered on the basis of complaint given by the family. However, an investigation has been ordered into the incident. According to our initial investigation, the deceased went to the factory in the morning and later, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the factory. We recovered a suicide note from his possession which said that he was taking the step due to financial issues. He mentioned that he had a loan of about ₹30-35 lakh. The body was later sent for an autopsy,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer (city 2).

When approached, Shubham Singh, son of the deceased declined comment on the matter.

The company has denied all allegations and said the four officials named in the FIR were on duty from 9.30am while Kumar was found dead around 8.30am.

“It seems that there is a group of disgruntled persons and some of our former employees who have played a part in lodging this FIR. The deceased had come to the factory where he had tea and snacks and later, he borrowed a pen from a colleague and also a sheet of paper on which was written the suicide note, found in his pocket by the police. It mentions that the incident took place due to financial issues he was facing,” said AK Sharma, general manager of the unit.

He added that Kumar was working as a machine operator at the pin plant of the unit which manufactures engine equipment.

“We have spoken to his family and they are also willing to give it in writing that the incident was not so as mentioned in the FIR. We will also take care of his family as is the policy of the company,” Sharma said.