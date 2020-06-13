Sections
Fire at fashion designer’s factory in Sector 3, no injuries

A fire was reported Saturday morning at the garment factory of a renowned fashion designer in Sector 3. No injuries were reported.At around 9.30am, a guard at the factory Rohit...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:16 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A fire was reported Saturday morning at the garment factory of a renowned fashion designer in Sector 3. No injuries were reported.

At around 9.30am, a guard at the factory Rohit Bal Design Private Limited at B block of Sector 3 saw smoke coming out of the second floor of the three-storey building.

“A call came to us at 9.38am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire station officer for the area was at the spot in minutes. There were no injuries of casualties in the incident,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer (CFO).



Fire officials said that they were able to contain the fire to the affected floor.

“There was a lot of smoke but we were able to control it completely in almost two hours. Eleven fire tenders were used in dousing it. Though there are other factories around the building, there was sufficient gap and it did not spread,” said the CFO.

The officials also said that the factory had not opened post the lockdown, which helped prevent any injuries. It was scheduled to open on Monday and only a few staff was around.

The CFO said that the cause of the fire was unclear although police believe that it could have been a short circuit on the main switch board. A few sewing machines, garments, furniture, etc. were destroyed in the fire at the garments factory though officials do not have an estimate for the damage.

No official from the factory could be contacted for comment.

