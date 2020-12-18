Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Fire at Noida home, retired brigadier, wife die

Fire at Noida home, retired brigadier, wife die

An 80-year-old retired brigadier and his wife died when a fire broke out at their home in Noida’s Sector 29 on Friday night. Brig (retd) R P Singh, 80, and his wife Malti...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An 80-year-old retired brigadier and his wife died when a fire broke out at their home in Noida’s Sector 29 on Friday night. Brig (retd) R P Singh, 80, and his wife Malti Singh, 75, were rushed to Kailash Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that it appears the fire originated due to short circuit. “Locals and the police reached the spot and pulled the elderly couple. Both the persons were alive when they were rescued. It appears they died due to suffocation,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire safety officer Arun Kumar said that a fire tender was rushed after getting information. “The two victims had already been rushed to hospital by the time we arrived,” he said.

Col (retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman of the Arun Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that the locals had spotted flames and smoke coming from R P Singh’s house in the evening. “They gathered at the spot and pulled them out. They were rushed to a hospital,” he said.

VB Joshi, spokesperson, Kailash Hospital, said that both, the husband and the wife, were brought dead.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad

latest news

Man found dead at Ludhiana police commissioner’s office
by HT Correspondent
88% of Covid fatalities, 40% of cases in 45+ age group: Govt data
by Rhythma Kaul
House panel on Covid-19 suggests Epidemic Act’s review
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Minimum temperature in Ludhiana drops to 3.2°C
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.