Fire at Noida home, retired brigadier, wife die

An 80-year-old retired brigadier and his wife died when a fire broke out at their home in Noida’s Sector 29 on Friday night. Brig (retd) R P Singh, 80, and his wife Malti Singh, 75, were rushed to Kailash Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that it appears the fire originated due to short circuit. “Locals and the police reached the spot and pulled the elderly couple. Both the persons were alive when they were rescued. It appears they died due to suffocation,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire safety officer Arun Kumar said that a fire tender was rushed after getting information. “The two victims had already been rushed to hospital by the time we arrived,” he said.

Col (retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman of the Arun Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that the locals had spotted flames and smoke coming from R P Singh’s house in the evening. “They gathered at the spot and pulled them out. They were rushed to a hospital,” he said.

VB Joshi, spokesperson, Kailash Hospital, said that both, the husband and the wife, were brought dead.