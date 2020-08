Home / Noida / Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze

Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze A fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Sector 63 of Noida. Fire fighting operation is underway, news agency ANI reported. Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:46 IST By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The fire at toy manufacturing factory in Noida’s Sector 63. (ANI Photo)