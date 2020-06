Fire breaks out at auto parts godown in Greater Noida, fire fighting ops underway

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fire fighting operations are underway at the godown in Greater Noida where a fire broke out. (ANI Photo )

A fire broke out at godown of an auto parts company in Greater Noida early Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

No casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.