Sections
Home / Noida / Fire breaks out at stationery shop, printing press in Noida

Fire breaks out at stationery shop, printing press in Noida

Around 8 am, a fire broke out at a stationery shop in Sector 12 and soon spread to an adjoining bakery, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official from the Sector 24 police station said.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Noida

“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control. The fire was caused due to a short circuit,” an official from the police said. (HT Photo/ Representative Image)

A fire broke out at a stationery shop and a printing press in different areas of Noida on Sunday, police officials said. No loss of life was reported in either of the incidents, the officials said.

Around 8 am, a fire broke out at a stationery shop in Sector 12 and soon spread to an adjoining bakery, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official from the Sector 24 police station said. “The fire was soon controlled and no injury or loss to life was reported,” he said.

In another incident, the fire was reported from a printing press in Sector 20 of the city during the day.

“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control. The fire was caused due to a short circuit,” an official from the Sector 20 police station said.



Loss of property was being ascertained in both the cases, according to the officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No work for them under MGNREGA, UP villagers take up canal-cleaning project on their own
Jun 28, 2020 16:52 IST
Amazon announces 20,000 new seasonal jobs in India
Jun 28, 2020 16:51 IST
Safety on the mind as CSW look to resume work in Pune’s red-light area
Jun 28, 2020 16:50 IST
Uttarakhand liquor traders want to surrender their shops amid huge losses
Jun 28, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.