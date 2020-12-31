Fire reported at e-commerce site’s warehouse in Noida

Noida: A fire in the warehouse of an e-commerce firm in Noida’s sector 81 on Wednesday morning damaged goods worth crores. No injuries were reported.

Fire department officials said they were informed of the fire at around 1.15 am.

“The guard at the building reported it. The building has three storeys and a basement and the fire was on the second floor, which was the warehouse. We were able to contain it to that floor,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer (CFO).

It took 12 fire tenders from the department and a private one over 10 hours to douse the fire, although it was contained by 6 am, said an official.

Officials suspected a short-circuit to be the reason for the fire.

“There were no casualties, but one of our constables suffered an injury to his hand and was provided treatment. The warehouse was packed and goods worth crores were damaged. The others floors are occupied by different companies and the fire did not spread there,” said Singh.

Later that night, another fire was reported from a scrap warehouse in sector 7.

“It was a small fire which was probably caused by a short-circuit too. However, there were no people around and there wasn’t too much damage. We were able to contain it within an hour of receiving information,” said the CFO.