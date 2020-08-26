Fire reported at toy manufacturing factory in Noida, no one hurt

Sections
A fire broke out at a three-storeyed toy manufacturing factory in Noida Sector 63’s industrial area on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported and the cause of the...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A fire broke out at a three-storeyed toy manufacturing factory in Noida Sector 63’s industrial area on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was not yet known.

“We got information around 2.30 pm. The fire was already going strong. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took 22 tenders to bring the fire under control,” Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Officials said the fire was reported by workers present in the factory located at D Block of Sector 63.

“The fire has not been completely doused yet. It will take us all night to completely end it. The heat within the building is high and small fires keep popping up,” Singh said.



The CFO said the manufacturing of toys involves a loot of wood and plastic, which fuelled the fire.

“The cause and origin of the fire is unclear. The damage to property will be assessed to understand how much loss has been incurred. We were able to contain it to a single building and the nearby structures are safe,” Singh said.

Police officials said a probe into the cause of the fire is under way and no formal complaint has been filed yet.

“The cause of the fire is unclear and it took hours to bring it under control. The factory was operational when the fire broke out and the workers had first reported it. There were no injuries in the incident,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Police said they heard through sources that a fire had been reported at the same factory in May 2017 but the owners have not confirmed it. The earlier fire had also been massive but there hadn’t been any casualties back then either.

