Five armed robbers loot jewellery shop in Indirapuram, escape with jewellery worth ₹8 lakh

Five armed robbers on Tuesday afternoon struck at a jewellery shop in Indirapuram and fled with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹8 lakh after holding the shop owner at gunpoint. The police said they have formed four teams to crack the case.

The incident took place at Dugra Jewellers, owned by Abhilash Verma, located in Nyay Khand-3 area of Indirapuram. Verma said his brother had gone to his home nearby to have lunch and he was alone at the shop when a customer arrived.

“The customer saw different items and later selected a pair of earrings which he wanted to buy. In the meantime, two more persons arrived and seconds later, two more. Three of them pulled out pistols and held me at gunpoint. The first customer also turned out to be part of the same gang.While the others held me at gunpoint, he started collecting the gold and silver ornaments from the shop,” Verma said.

Verma said the five robbers took away the recording device of the CCTV cameras installed at his shop and one of them also hit him with a weapon.

“I suffered an injury after I was hit on my shoulder. The men were aged between 35 and 40 years and were speaking in the dialects spoken in Haryana and Rajasthan. After collecting the gold and silver jewellery, the five fled the shop, on a grey scooter and a black motorcycle,” Verma said.

Verma then raised the alarm and other shopkeepers came to his aid.

Teams of police and senior officers also visited the spot and collected details about the robbers from the jeweller.

Although Verma said that there were five robbers in all, the police registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 -- (which pertains to robbery performed by a maximum of four persons. A robbery incident performed by more than four persons is termed dacoity under the IPC Section 395.

“The jeweller claimed that there were five robbers but he gave us in writing that there only four. We have registered an FIR based on his written complaint. We have deployed four teams to crack the case and the suspects will be nabbed soon,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).