Five employees of mobile phone factory in Noida held for theft of display screens

Phase 2 police on Tuesday arrested five employees of a phone component manufacturing firm in Noida for allegedly stealing from the company.

The suspects were identified as security guard Rakesh Kumar who is from Bihar, security supervisor Indra Narayan Shukla from Pratapgarh, labour contractors Ankit Bhati from Yakubpur village in Gautam Budh Nagar and Abhay Kumar from Bihar, and shift supervisor Brajesh Kumar from Aligarh. They were employed at Alantech India, which manufactures phone display units from sector 83.

According to police officials, they had been using their positions to steal manufactured goods from the company for a while.

“We received a complaint on August 29 from an official of the company that some goods had been stolen the previous night. The suspects had not turned up for work the next day leading us to suspect them,” said Raj Kumar, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

Police said that according to company officials, the thefts had happened on at least one more occasion earlier but came to light much later. The exact amount of the stolen goods is still being determined, said police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the suspects at the Phase 2 police station under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspects had falsified documents. Another security guard’s role is being investigated,” said the SHO.

They were arrested from the area, produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

Three employees of another company had also been arrested by the phase 2 police on August 29 for being involved at a robbery in a warehouse in sector 80.