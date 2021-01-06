Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Five incidents of ceiling plaster collapse have residents concerned about safety in Noida housing society

Five incidents of ceiling plaster collapse have residents concerned about safety in Noida housing society

Noida: Five separate incidents involving the collapse of ceiling plaster in two days at a housing society in Noida’s Sector 74 have left residents worried about their...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:00 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida: Five separate incidents involving the collapse of ceiling plaster in two days at a housing society in Noida’s Sector 74 have left residents worried about their safety.

Residents of Supertech Capetown alleged that such incidents happened due to poor construction quality of the buildings. The society has around 6,000 flats in which nearly 25,000 people live.

“We have had five cases of ceiling plaster collapse in the last two days. Two such incidents took place in common areas, but three cases occurred in separate flats. Though there were no casualty, they were still narrow escapes for the residents,” said Arun Sharma, president, Apartment Owners Association of Supertech Capetown.

The information about the collapse was shared with the maintenance team, he said.



Hirak Dasgupta, a resident, said that he and his wife had just moved inside from the balcony of their flat when a portion of the ceiling in the balcony collapsed. “We are thankful to god that it didn’t happen in one of the rooms. The maintenance team did the repair, but such a collapse should not happen in the first place,” said 66-year-old Dasgupta.

The residents alleged that such incidents show that the quality of construction material is poor. “There are 25,000 people in the society who are worried about their safety. We have asked the developer in the past as well for a structural survey but to no avail. Action needs to be taken soon in this regard,” said Sharma.

The Supertech group, developer of the society, said that the recent incidents weren’t major ones and due repairs were done for them. “It was not a serious situation. People are creating unnecessary issue for their own vested interests,” said Rajesh, assistant general manager, Supertech group.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Nirav’s sister, brother-in-law turn approvers in PNB case
by Charul Shah
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Kerala gold smuggling case:NIA files charge sheet, names 20
by Ramesh Babu
NDMC to give Rs 200 per month to students for internet data package
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.