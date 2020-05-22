Five new Covid cases reported from GB Nagar

With five new coronavirus cases, including an employee of Zee Media group, reported in the district on Friday , the total number of cases in Gautam Budh Nagar reached 307.

A 23-year-old man, who works for the Zee Media Group in their Sector 16A office, and lives in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday.

According to the health officials, a 39-year-old employee of the Zee Media group was found positive for Covid-19 on May 15. The person was a resident of the Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. After he was found positive for the infection, samples of 51 other employees of the company were tested at the Max Lab in Delhi, they said.

On May 18, as many as 28 more employees of the company were found positive for the deadly infection. Out of 28 employees, 15 are residents of Gautam Budh Nagar, while 13 live in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Health officials from Gautam Budh Nagar have informed the concerned administration of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad about the employees living in their jurisdiction. Till now, 32 employees of the organisation have been found positive for Covid-19.

“Our office, newsroom, and studios have been sealed for sanitization. The Zee News team has been shifted to an alternative facility for the time being. Meanwhile, testing of other employees will continue,” a statement confirming the Covid-19 cases released by the group earlier this week said.

Samples of a total of 70 Zee Media employees have been sent for tests so far, said a senior district administration official who did not wish to be named. Nearly 48 persons are under home quarantine, and over 300 people linked to the group have been screened for Covid-19 symptoms, he added. “ A team of health officials has been visiting the Zee office in Sector 16A for the last three days to ensure the sanitisation of the premises,” he said

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old father and his 21-year-old daughter from Gijhod area in Sector 53 were also found positive for the disease. A 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old man from Sector 4, Greater Noida also tested positive for coronavirus. The source of infection in all four cases is still not known.

Health department officials said on Friday they received 62 test reports from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), in Greater Noida, and 10 test reports from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB). One reported from NIB had come positive, while all others were negative for Covid-19, a senior health official, not authorised to speak to the media, said. Patients from Gijhod (Sector 53 in Noida), Gaur City 2, Sector 4 in Greater Noida, who tested positive on Friday, had got themselves tested at a private lab in Noida, he added.

Currently, there are 88 active Covid-19 patients in the district. As many as 214 positive patients have been discharged so far. The 32-year-old woman district sports officer who had tested positive for Covid-19 nearly ten days ago was discharged on Friday. The DSO was admitted at GIMS on May 10.

Five persons from the district have died of infectious disease.

There are 63 containment zones in the district including 37 areas listed under category 1 and 26 areas under category 2. As per the orders of the state government on May 18, areas within the 250-metre radius of a category 1 containment zone (where one person reports Covid-19 positive) in the urban areas will be sealed, and areas within a 500-metre radius will be sealed in category 2 containment zones (where more than one person is positive).