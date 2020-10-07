Sections
Home / Noida / Five persons booked for blackmailing private university CEO

Five persons booked for blackmailing private university CEO

A private university based in Greater Noida has filed a complaint in Dankaur police station against a woman and four others for blackmail and extortion. The case was registered...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A private university based in Greater Noida has filed a complaint in Dankaur police station against a woman and four others for blackmail and extortion. The case was registered on Wednesday on the direction of district and sessions court in Surajpur.

The university’s CEO, the complainant in the FIR, alleged the five had made five fake videos and also uploaded it online. “This has resulted in tarnishing the image of the university. They later made a fake account on YouTube in the name of the complainant and uploaded the five videos there too,” he said.

As per the complaint, the suspects had also visited the university on September 8, 2020 and asked the office staff to arrange a meeting with the management. “The staff informed them that the senior management officials were not available at that moment. They then abused the staff. They also asked the staff to convey a message to the management -- arrange ₹10 crore or they would make the videos viral,” the FIR states.

The complainant said that he had filed a complaint in Dankaur police station on September 8, but the FIR was not registered. He then moved to court seeking an FIR, which it granted. The University CEO did not respond to calls and text messages for a comment.

Police said that the videos were eight months old in which the complainant is seen in police custody in connection with a case.

Anil Kumar Pandey, SHO Dankaur police station, said the case has been registered against the five suspects under the Information Technology Act and Indian penal code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 386 (extortion). “We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

