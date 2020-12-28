For the first time, RT-PCR test share surpasses rapid antigen in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in the Ghaziabad district has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests. According to data from the district health department, the testing through rapid antigen kits has been on the higher side in each month from July to November, but the trend has now reversed in December. The use of rapid antigen kits for Covid-19 was allowed on June 26.

Out of 88,253 tests conducted from December 1 to December 27, the share of RT-PCR testing is 55.88%, while the antigen testing has a share of 44.12%, shows the data. The figure of RT-PCR testing also includes 3.32% of testing done through the TrueNat method, officials said, adding that they are now focussing more on RT-PCR testing.

The share of RT-PCR tests was 26.89% (of 83,787 tests) in July, 44.11% (of 92,395 tests) in August, 38.19% (of 117,951 tests) in September, 44.12% (of 125,699 tests) in October and 44.84% (of 121,274 tests) conducted in November.

“Since the active caseload has declined and we have lesser number of positive cases coming in, the RT-PCR testing is on rise. We will be focussing more on RT-PCR testing in coming days. The RT-PCR is more reliable and we will make efforts that the turnaround time for getting its test results is decreased. However, antigen tests will also continue,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The UP government has directed that the ratio of RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing should be 40% and 60%, respectively.

“We have been facing short supply of rapid antigen kits. So, more of RT-PCR tests were getting conducted,” said an officer from the district health department who wished not to be named.

According to the official records, the district till December 27 has conducted overall 636,819 tests since March that include 361,191 tests conducted with the help of rapid antigen kits. The overall share of the rapid antigen kits in total testing till December 27 is about 56.71%.

“There is no issue if the district conducts more of RT-PCR tests but the issue with the time in getting the test results. If the results can be provided the same day, RT-PCR will be more fruitful as its sensitivity is about 80% as compared to about 60% of the rapid antigen kits,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of the Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

The health department officials said that the RT-PCR test results are generally received in 1-2 days from labs outside the district while the new RT-PCR laboratory in Ghaziabad provides the results within 24 hours but conducting only 550-600 tests per day.

Alok Kumar, UP’s principal secretary (health), on Monday said that more of tests through RT-PCR are getting conducted. “It is because we now have required infrastructure in place. Yesterday, we conducted overall 125,734 tests which included 67,807 tests through RT-PCR and this is more than 50% share. So, we are now doing more of RT-PCR tests,” he added.