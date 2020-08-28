Forty-year-old man arrested for molesting seven-year-old neighbour

Sections
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl in Salarpur village on Thursday.

The police said the suspect lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl and works as a daily wage labourer.

“On Thursday evening, the minor girl was playing outside her house when the suspect lured her to his room and molested her. The suspect was trying to sexually assault the girl, who raised an alarm and local people gathered at the spot and held the suspect. The locals called the police and a team reached the spot soon and apprehended the suspect,” said Azad Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

The police said that the suspect, who lives in a rented house, and the girl’s family knew each other. The girl’s parents are also daily wage workers and live on rent in the same locality in Salarpur village.



The police registered a case against the suspect under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

“The girl was sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Tomar said.

