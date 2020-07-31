Four held for murder of teenager

Three minors were detained and another person was arrested by the Phase-2 police on Thursday in connection with a murder in Noida.

Eighteen-year-old Rubaid Alam, a resident of Kakrala village, was found dead in a drain in sector 80 on July 29, five days after he had gone missing.

“His family had filed a missing person’s complaint on July 26 and a search had been on for him since then,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

Police said the a passerby spotted the body .“The clothes matched the description of those given by Rubaid’s father, Mustaqeem who identified the body as that of his son based on the clothes, footwear and body identifiers,” said the SHO.

Mustaqeem’s complaint had said that Alam was last seen with four of his friends --the three minors and a 22-year-old man identified by his first name Shahrukh-- on July 24. Police later picked them up for questioning from near Kulesra border on Thursday night.

“It seems that Shahrukh was seeing a woman and he suspected that Rubaid Alam was involved with her too. He them came up with the plan to murder him. On July 24, around 11 pm, the minor boys took the victim to a secluded spot near sector 112 where Shahrukh was already present. They strangled him and threw his body in the drain nearby,” said Pundir.

Acase was registered at the Phase 2 police station against the four under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender,) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were produced before a magistrate on Friday from where they were later sent to jail and juvenile detention centres.