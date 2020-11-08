Sections
Gang running IPL betting ring busted in Greater Noida

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Greater Noida: Four members of a gang were arrested on late Saturday night for running an illegal betting ring for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The betting operation was being run online from a high-rise in Greater Noida, police said.

The police recovered ₹2 lakh in cash and seven smartphones from the suspects. An SUV and a car, which the gang members used to collect money from their clients, were also seized, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Fiyazuddin, the gang leader, and Firoz Malik, both natives of Delhi, Ashish from Ghaziabad and Ravi. The police said that Ravi, along with Fiyazuddin, was living in a rented house at a high-rise in Sector 121.

“After receiving the information about the gang, police came into action,” said Varun Pathak, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station.



Fiyazuddin was apprehended from Pari Chowk on Saturday night and questioned, after which the other three gang members were also arrested from their respective residences.

“The two vehicles were bought with the money earned from the bets. The suspects said that during IPL season they earn over ₹20 lakh in a month,” said the SHO.

Of the four men, only Ravi is a graduate and had joined the operation recently, the police said. The other three, who are in their forties, have been operating for the past few years, they said.

The police officials said that call and bank account details of the suspects are being looked at. Action will be taken against any other people involved in the betting operation, they said.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act and IT Act at Knowledge Park police station. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.

On November 1, Ecotech 3 police had nabbed five people for running a similar operation of IPL betting. The police had recovered 11 mobile phones, one laptop, one car, and 60 gram narcotic products from their possession.

