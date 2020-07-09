Sections
Home / Noida / Gangsters’ assets worth over Rs 77 lakh attached: Noida Police

Gangsters’ assets worth over Rs 77 lakh attached: Noida Police

The clampdown on the mafia in the district in western UP started on July 4 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Noida

Police personnel screen vehicles near the court area, in Greater Noida (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

Properties of gangsters worth Rs 77.7 lakh were attached by the police on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, as crackdown on the mafia continued in the region, officials said.

The clampdown on the mafia in the district in western UP started on July 4 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives which came close on the heels of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, they said.

“Three trucks worth Rs 36 lakh belonging to Sumit Bhati, two trucks and a scooter totalling Rs 29.70 lakh of Satbir Bansal and a truck of Sinhraj which is pegged worth Rs 12 lakh were attached by the police on Wednesday,” a senior officer said.

So far, properties, including land and vehicles, worth around Rs 14 crore belonging to dreaded gangsters of the Sundar Bhati and Anil Dujana gang, and others have been attached in the latest clampdown, according to police officials.



The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, the officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour
Jul 09, 2020 13:34 IST
Maharashtra govt revises lease rent for food vendors at Mumbai’s Juhu beach
Jul 09, 2020 13:29 IST
ENG vs WI Live Updates: How will weather hold up?
Jul 09, 2020 13:36 IST
Glee actor Naya Rivera missing, feared dead, after boat ride at lake
Jul 09, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.