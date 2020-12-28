Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Garbage burning continues in Noida

Garbage burning continues in Noida

Illegal waste burning continues in certain areas in Noida, compounding the already unhealthy air in the city and surrounding regions. District officials blame a number of...

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Illegal waste burning continues in certain areas in Noida, compounding the already unhealthy air in the city and surrounding regions.

District officials blame a number of unauthorised clusters of scrap dealers for dumping and burning the city’s garbage.

On Monday, a huge pile of illegally dumped solid waste near sector 62 was burnt, while there was another such pile already dumped along areas like Bahlolpur in sector-63.

“This is perhaps fifth time that the garbage has been burnt in this neighbourhood. The main culprits are scrap dealers who get waste from industries recover what’s useful to them and dump the rest at roadside and burn it at tbeir will,” said Sonu Yadav, vice-president of Bahlolpur residents’ welfare association (RWA), sector-63.



“We have become used to breathing uneasily due to the smoke. We have been complaining about it over Twitter and WhatsApp groups, but the issue continues,” said Sundar Yadav, a Bahlolpur resident.

Another resident pointed out that several spots, including areas around the under-construction underpass that connects sector-63 with the FNG road, including Radha Krishna Temple in the same area, are one of the places where burning often happens.

“Several pocket of this area have been illegally converted into a dump yard,” said Naresh Singh, another resident.

“Scrap dealers have become a big menace because of the illegal dumping and burning of the waste across Noida. Earlier too, we had faced similar issue due to a makeshift colony of scrap dealers near sector-57. We will look into the matter and take legal action against miscreant in sector-63 soon,” said IP Singh, officer on special duty (health), Noida authority.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
by Rahul Singh
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This black rhino may zoomie right into your heart. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
PM flags off India’s first autopilot train
by Soumya Pillai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.