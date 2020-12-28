Garbage burning continues in Noida

Illegal waste burning continues in certain areas in Noida, compounding the already unhealthy air in the city and surrounding regions.

District officials blame a number of unauthorised clusters of scrap dealers for dumping and burning the city’s garbage.

On Monday, a huge pile of illegally dumped solid waste near sector 62 was burnt, while there was another such pile already dumped along areas like Bahlolpur in sector-63.

“This is perhaps fifth time that the garbage has been burnt in this neighbourhood. The main culprits are scrap dealers who get waste from industries recover what’s useful to them and dump the rest at roadside and burn it at tbeir will,” said Sonu Yadav, vice-president of Bahlolpur residents’ welfare association (RWA), sector-63.

“We have become used to breathing uneasily due to the smoke. We have been complaining about it over Twitter and WhatsApp groups, but the issue continues,” said Sundar Yadav, a Bahlolpur resident.

Another resident pointed out that several spots, including areas around the under-construction underpass that connects sector-63 with the FNG road, including Radha Krishna Temple in the same area, are one of the places where burning often happens.

“Several pocket of this area have been illegally converted into a dump yard,” said Naresh Singh, another resident.

“Scrap dealers have become a big menace because of the illegal dumping and burning of the waste across Noida. Earlier too, we had faced similar issue due to a makeshift colony of scrap dealers near sector-57. We will look into the matter and take legal action against miscreant in sector-63 soon,” said IP Singh, officer on special duty (health), Noida authority.