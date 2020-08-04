Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / Gautam Buddh Nagar district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 5,544

Gautam Buddh Nagar district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 5,544

So far, 4,599 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (5,043).

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Noida

A health worker attends to people at a Covid-19 test registration desk, Noida, UP, Sunday, August 2, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo )

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the district to 5,544, official data showed.

The number of active cases has came down to 902 as 54 more patients were discharged since Monday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department.

Tuesday also marked a break in the steady rise in active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. There were 921 active cases on Monday, 886 on Sunday, 846 on Saturday, 796 on Friday, 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday, the data showed.

So far, 4,599 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (5,043), it added.



The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to the coronavirus, with a mortality rate of 0.77 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 82.95 per cent on Tuesday from 82.50 per cent on Monday and 82.89 per cent on Sunday. It was 83.31 per cent on Saturday, 83.89 per cent on Friday, 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 11th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The highest number of active cases is in Lucknow (4,638), followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,845), Allahabad (1,894), Varanasi (1,739), Bareilly (1,651), Gorakhpur (1,240), Ballia (1,094), Jaunpur (1,137), Aligarh (933) and Ghaziabad (928), according to the data.

There were 41,222 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll has reached 1,817 with 41 fatalities since Monday. So far, 57,271 patients have recovered across the state, the data stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

E-commerce mentor & entrepreneur, Moonis Ali is on a mission to help 1000 students become online millionaires
Aug 04, 2020 17:59 IST
Punjab Congress chief to write to Sonia for strict action against ‘backstabbing’ MPs Partap Bajwa, Shamsher Dullo
Aug 04, 2020 17:59 IST
2 more kidnapped Indian engineers freed in Afghanistan, 6 released so far
Aug 04, 2020 17:59 IST
PM Narendra Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services, also has a message for those who didn’t
Aug 04, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.