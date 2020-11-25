Gautam Buddh Nagar relaxes condition over weddings: No need for permissions, just send two emails

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Wednesday said that people do not need to seek permission for weddings if organisers adhered to guest limits in closed and open spaces. directions given by the UP state where the limits for guests was capped for events held in closed and open spaces.

On Monday, the government had capped guest limit in closed spaces like halls/room at 50% capacity, subject to maximum of 100 people. This was reduced from 200 earlier. The order also limited gathering open spaces at below 40% of capacity, which previously had no limit.

District magistrate Suhas LY clarified that organisers of other events -- cultural, political, social and religious, among others -- will have to take prior permission.

“There will be no separate permission required for weddings provided that there is strict compliance of government directions. The wedding organisers will be required to send information to two email IDs -- city.mag.noida@gmail.com and ad.cplogbn@gmail.com. The relaxation is not for other events. Our officials will conduct surprise inspections and will take suitable action if directions are flouted,” Suhas, said.

Organisers will have to sanitise the venue before the wedding and ensure availability of sanitizers, masks, thermal scanning and social-distancing.

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, people queued up outside the office of the sub-divisional magistrate on Wednesday for permission to events like marriages and hired lawyers to draft their application.

“During the past three days or so we have issued around 2,000 wedding permits. Those applying have to give details about guests, venue and even the hall,” said DP Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar). “We are telling applicants that musicians in bands and even Halwais will be counted under the guest limit.”

“With the new guest limit, we are now forced to call our guests and telling them about the directions of the government and to avoid travelling,” said Harish Sharma, a resident of Sahibabad who had come to the SDM office seeking a wedding permit.

Mani Kant Sharma, a resident of Maliwara, said that he has already limited the number of guests to minimum after the new directions were issued on Monday.

“The capacity of the farmhouse which we have booked is for 800 people. But we have limited the total guests to about 225 which is less than the below 40% limit set for open spaces. This is done to avoid any action. We had already obtained the permission before the new order by the government was issued. Still, we will invite only limited guests,” he added.