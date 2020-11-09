Gautam Budh Nagar admin to survey all 322 urban villages for property titles

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to give property ownership cards to beneficiaries in all 322 urban villages across the district, including Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas, under the centre’s Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (Svamitva) scheme.

Earlier, the administration had only decided to survey houses in villages located outside the notified zone; this means the areas which are not identified for planned development. However, in a fresh order, the state government has directed the admin to survey all villages across the district and provide the benefits of the scheme to each villager.

“We have instructions from the state government that we need to provide the land title to each house owner in all 322 urban villages located in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway. We have started the survey in Dadri and we are likely to carry out the survey in each urban village in Sadar Tehsil and Noida city area,” said Diwakar Singh, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The state government has decided that this scheme which empowers farmers will be executed at the ground level in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas, where the UP Industrial Development Act 1976 is in effect in most of the villages, officials said.

The term ‘notified villages’ means the industrial authority of the area takes care of civic amenities and handles the developmental works in such villages. Also, these villages are not governed under the panchayat system.

However, villages which are not notified are governed by the panchayat department, officials said.

“As per directions of the state government, the scheme will cover each village, whether it is notified or not notified. We will carry out surveys in all villages at the earliest. We are measuring the size of each house and checking land records to finish the required procedure to give a property title,” said Singh, who is heading the survey work of this scheme.

“We have been demanding unique property titles to houses located in urban areas so that farmers are empowered, since many years. But the state government and the admin is yet to do the needful. We hope that now the state government will finish the survey soon and provide a card to each village in urban villages which are in dire need of this,” said Raghuraj Singh of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti.

If the Svamitva scheme is implemented, house owners in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas will be able to take loans from banks and disputes related with property in urban villages may be reduced, said officials.