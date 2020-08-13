Gautam Budh Nagar gets dedicated helpline for cybercrime

Victims of cybercrimes will soon be able to register their complaints with the police over the phone in Gautam Budh Nagar. It is one of the 18 districts in the state for which the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday released a dedicated helpline to deal with cybercrimes.

“The helpline number (7839876650) will be activated soon. The state government has released helpline numbers for 18 major districts in UP. The idea behind the move is to have a more proactive approach in fighting cybercrimes. Complainants will be able to register their issues directly with the helpline. In case, victims approach police stations with their complaints, they will be redirected to the new helpline,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, crime.

A cyber police station for Noida has been in the works for a while already and the new helpline number is one of the steps in dealing with cybercrime better, said the police. A special email address—cyber.ps.gbn@gmail.com— has also been set up for the purpose.

Pandey said with the level of digitisation all around, cybercrime cases have been on the rise and it is important to nip such trends in the bud itself.

“We have to be prepared from the start when dealing with cybercrime cases. We are working on developing a sophisticated infrastructure that will help us in cracking these cases. Fraud on the pretext of helping people with employment, or enticing them for lottery schemes are some of the most common criminal cases happening these days. Many kinds of frauds involving ATM cards also fall under the category of cybercrime and are rampant,” said Pandey.

Police officers said that the increased pattern of cybercrime had continued during the lockdown as well with people resorting to illicit activities for additional income in case of job loss. However, the department did not have specific figures for any trends.

In 2019, the district cyber cell had received 3,050 complaints related to various online frauds. The district police haven’t released the data for cyber crimes so far this year.

Internships in Noida cyber cell

The Noida cyber cell is offering internship opportunities to aspirants who wish to work with the department and learn about the complexity of cybercrimes. The unit is looking for 10 interns for a period of two months starting from August 20. The interns will be supervised by senior police officers and will work at the commissioner office in Sector 108.

“There is no age limit on the aspirants. We have options for teenagers, graduates, post graduates alike. They will work on cases of bank frauds, online frauds across e-commerce platforms, social media crimes, hacking etc ,” said Ankur Aggarwal, additional DCP, zone 2.

Aspirants have till August 18 to apply for the internship and can submit their applications on: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfiECThRY7qgExEBNcAT0l-M3e1LMNc6kXNQQM73Eqrla4bQ/viewform