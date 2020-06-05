Gautam Budh Nagar police deploy two ACPs for ensuring women’s safety in district

In a bid to tighten safety of women and children in the district, the Gautam Budh Nagar police commisionerate has put in place a new working structure. According to the new structure, two assistant commissioners of police (ACP) have been appointed especially for ensuring women’s safety in the district.

Envisaged under the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s directives to focus on issues of women and children, the new initiative is one of a kind system in any police commissionerate system across the country, senior police officers said. The commissionerate had already appointed a deputy commissioner of police in January, this year when the new policing system was introduced in the district.

“Thew new system is a push towards specialising investigative skills and policing services. The CM had first laid down the scheme while announcing the formation of commissionerate system that was expected to take effective initiatives to stop crimes against women and children,” said Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

According to the new structure, that came into effect on June 9, every police station in the district will have a women’s safety unit and which will take cognisance of issues faced by women and children and take necessary actions to address them. Each unit will have two sub-inspectors along with constables to investigate all relevant cases.

“Two ACPs have been appointed especially for women safety. One of the ACPs will sit in the Sector 6 office, and the other at the Sector 108 office. We will also ensure that no investigating officer has more than 40 cases per year to ensure quality investigation as well as timely resolution of cases,” said Vrinda Shukla, DCP (women safety).

“An ACP rank officer will handle dowry cases, sexual offences against SC/ST community, while the ACPs will handle serious and heinous crimes and cases of prevention of immoral activities act against women. The DCP will monitor pre-existing units, women support, anti-human trafficking unit, special police juvenile unit, 1090 etc,” said a police statement.

The new initiative also includes a family dispute redressal centre in Knowledge Park police station where counselling is provided in cases of marital dispute. The police department will also issue patrol vehicles for women and child safety.

Senior police officers said they hope to create better synergy with the child welfare committee, juvenile justice board, child helpline and NGOs working on women and child safety.