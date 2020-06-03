Gautam Budh Nagar records 25 new cases

Sections
Gautam Budh Nagar reported 25 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 521 in the district. Apart from this, there are 32 other patients, who are cross-notified to other states...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 25 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of positive cases to 521 in the district. Apart from this, there are 32 other patients, who are cross-notified to other states and neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, five are from sector 31 and four are from sector 30. “Of 521 positive cases till Wednesday evening, 348 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, eight patients have so far succumbed to the virus and 32 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has only 165 active cases,” said district surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre.

Dr Dohre further said that four patients – two each from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) – were discharged on Wednesday, after being cured.

He further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 762 patients were screened today and 15 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.



Of the 32 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the district surveillance officer said that while 13 of them are from Delhi, one patient each is from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, who have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While three patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 14 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including six from Bulandshahr, five from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

