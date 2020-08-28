Gautam Budh Nagar records an average 104 Covid-19 cases a day between Aug 21 and 27

Gautam Budh Nagar recorded an average of 104 new Covid-19 cases a day and discharged an average of 77 per day in the week from August 21 to 27.

The health department said the increase in number of cases is due to higher testing rates.

On Thursday, the district administration and teams of Noida and Greater Noida Authorities conducted sanitization drive at 48 locations. The teams are conducting surveillance, door-to-door survey and sampling, and running a dedicated call centre to monitor people in home isolation 24X7.

Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the health department is conducting 3500-4000 testing per day. “These days we are conducting real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid - 19. The test is able to detect slightest presence of virus in the body. The RT-PCR’s result rate is 8-10% while the Antigen test’s positive rate is only 2%,” he said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has so far successfully treated and discharged 6483 patients while 959 other patients are undergoing medical treatment in different hospitals. A total of 45 persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus, including one on Thursday. The district has recorded so far 7497 Covid positive cases till now.

On August 21, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 127 coronavirus cases and discharged 126 patients. On August 22 and August 23, the number of patients admitted to different hospitals were 98 and 79; and the number of patients discharged were 79 and 51 respectively.

However, on August 24, the district recorded 138 patients – highest in August – and discharged 51 patients. The situation slightly improved on August 25 when 90 patients were admitted against 98 discharged. On August 26, again the number of patients increased to 89 and the patients discharged stood at 62.

On Thursday, the district health department recorded 112 positive cases while 77 patients were discharged and one person died. The recovery rate of covid patients in the district stands at 86.6%, death 0.6% while 12.8% people are undergoing treatment.

It is suspected that due to unlock phase, people’s movement has increased which leads to rise in the cases. However, the district health department terms the rise in cases to the rise in testing.

On Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 93 positive cases while 112 patients were discharged after treatment. There was no Covid-related death on Friday and the total number of Covid positive cases stands at 971 in the district. Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, said that the Noida’s integrated Covid – 19 call centre 18004192211 gets around 400 calls per day, where Coronavirus related issues are addressed.