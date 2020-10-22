Sections
GB Nagar: 180 fresh Covid cases take tally to 16,489; death toll at 66

On the brighter side, 165 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries in the district to 15,318, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Noida

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 92.89 per cent from 92.91 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 66 on Thursday with one more fatality, while 180 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 16,489, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 1,105 from 1,090 on Wednesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district’s death toll reached 66 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent from 0.39 per cent on Wednesday, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 92.89 per cent from 92.91 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 29,131 from 29,364 on Wednesday, 30,416 on Tuesday, 31,495 on Monday and 32,896 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 4,27,937 so far and the death toll linked to Covid-19 climbed to 6,790, it showed.  The recovery rate of patients in the state stood at 92.25 per cent on Thursday, slightly up from 92.17 per cent on Wednesday, according to government officials.

