GB Nagar begins mass sampling drive to detect suspected Covid-19 cases

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Friday started taking samples of general public at various government hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) across the district. The move is aimed at identifying the suspected Covid-19 patients and treating them well on time, officials said.

However, the district administration has decided to carry out the sampling drive in a systematic manner to maintain a proper schedule. The officials said that anyone can call at helpline -- 18004192211 -- and register for testing.

“The sampling will be done as per schedule, which will be prepared on the basis of requirement. All government hospitals and primary health centres are engaged in this task. Our aim is to provide required medical aid to a needy person on time,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

According to the officials, anyone who wants to get tested will have to call the helpline where his/her details will be collected. And subsequently the medical staff will prepare a schedule as to when a particular person can visit a hospital or a PHC.

“Then at the hospital or the PHC, doctors will, on the basis of symptoms or data, decide whether a Covid-19 test needs to be conducted or not. If it is needed, then an appointment will be fixed to ensure the needy do not face inconvenience,” said Suhas.

The administration has started taking samples at Bisrakh community hospital in Greater Noida, community health centre Dadri, community health centre Bhangel in Noida Sector 110 , new building district hospital in Noida Sector 39, district combined hospital in Noida Sector 30, and PHCs at Dankaur and Jewar.

“Anyone who wants to get tested first need to call and register compulsorily, because we do not want people to gather at health facilities in large numbers,” said Suhas.

Several resident bodies and the Noida employees’ association (NEA) have welcomed the district administration’s decision about taking samples of common public.

“We have been demanding of testing of street vendors, security guards and people engaged in other services. Now, with this sampling drive all who suspected themselves of infection can get tested,” said Sanjeev Kumar, an office bearer of Sector 51 residents’ welfare association.

NEA, which represents the government employees in the city, demanded that all those engaged in providing essential services, including vegetables, medicine, milk and sanitation, among others, should also be tested as they are more vulnerable.

“We welcome the administration’s move of sampling general public. This facility will allow common man to get tested and take precautions on the basis of test report. We have been demanding for tests for a long time,” said Dharmendra Sharma, vice-president, NEA.