GB Nagar records its fourth Covid-related death; four more cases reported

Gautam Budh Nagar district reported its fourth death related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19). A

71-year-old man from Sector 150 died of multiple-organ failure at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to the officials, the deceased was suffering from cancer and paralysis. He was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer and other illnesses. He was found to be positive for Covid-19 infection on Monday, after which he continued to receive treatment in Delhi only.

On Thursday night, the health officials of the district were informed about the death of the 71-year-old man. Officials have informed that the person died of multiple-organ failure at the Delhi hospital. The deceased is a resident of GB Nagar. As such, his death will be counted in the district. The total number of Covid-19 deaths has reached four in the district.

Four new cases of Covid-19 were also reported on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 242 in the district. The patients include a 78-year-old woman from Sector 12 in Noida. Officials informed that the woman contracted infection from some of the early patients in the area.

Two men, aged 22 and 41, from JJ Colony of Sector 5 in Noida were also found to be positive for the infection. Till now, 7 persons have been found to be positive for the infection from Sector 5. Officials are suspecting that the patients from Sector 5 may be a part of the Ceasefire trail and may be a direct or an indirect contacts of four people, including the domestic help of an employee of the fire safety solutions company, who were found to be positive earlier.

A 21-year-old man from Nagla village of Phase-2 in Noida was also found infected but his source of infection is yet to be identified.

By Friday night, the health department collected a total of 4,613 samples. Currently, there are 69 active Covid-19 cases in the district. Around 442 persons are under institutional quarantine while 169 patients have been discharged after completing the treatment successfully. On Friday, officials received 169 reports, out of which four were found to be positive.

On May 8, a 60-year-old man from Sector 22 in Noida had also died after he developed pneumonia at Government Institute of Medical Sciences(GIMS) during the wee hours.

On May 8, a 62-year-old man from Sector 66 had died. He was under institutional quarantine at the Galgotias hostel, which has been functioning as a government quarantine centre. The person was declared dead on arrival at the GIMS.

On May 12, a 60-year-old man from Sector 19 had also died. He was admitted, along with his wife, after the duo was found to be positive for Covid-19.