GB Nagar reports 116 cases in past 20 days, first 100 cases were found in 40 days

Increased testing has helped the Gautam Budh Nagar health department identify 116 Covid-19 cases in the past 20 days in the district. The district, which has reported a total of 216 positive cases so far, took almost 40 days to reach its first 100 cases of coronavirus disease.

The first Covid-19 case was registered in the district on March 12. Initially, the health department had limited testing kits which delayed the process of identifying a case at an early stage, officials said.

According to the officials, increased number of testing and intensive contact tracing has resulted in identifying 116 cases in a span of 20 days. As per the reports of the district health department, 1,967 samples were collected between March 12 and April 20.

However, in the last 20 days, between April 21 and May 9, officials collected 2,014 samples. In total, 3,981 samples have ben collected since the first case was found.

In the last nine days, 78 cases were found in the district which included many health workers. The officials have been trying to increase the number of sampling in the district to identify people infected with Covid-19.

There are around 100 cases where the exact source of infection isn’t known yet, the officials said.

“Our officials have been focusing on contact tracing, which has helped us in identifying cases early. The number of random sampling has also increased. In total, 121 persons have already been discharged after successfully completing the treatment. The number of active cases, which is 93, is lesser than the recovered ones. Many persons who have been found positive were already under institutional quarantine, which has helped in containing the spread,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

Experts said that the increased number of testing will result in identifying more cases. “The increase in number of cases is bound to happen. Around 95% of the cases are of mild symptoms or asymptomatic persons. It is important to pay attention in safeguarding older people and the ones with comorbid conditions,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head, community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

There are three big clusters in the district from where maximum cases have come up. Around 44 persons having direct or indirect links with the Ceasefire company in Sector 137 were found positive for the infection. Around 51 persons are found positive for the infection from the JJ Colony of sectors 8, 9 and 10. Till now, over 36 medical and paramedical staff of different hospitals have been found positive for Coronavirus. Remaining are either from small clusters or single cases.

On Saturday, two new Covid-19 cases were found in the district, taking the total number of positive cases to 216 in the district. The two patients included a 62-year-old man from Sector 66 who was under the institutional quarantine at the Galgotias hostel in Greater Noida and was rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences after he was found lying unconscious in his room on Friday evening. He was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities.

The second patient is a 52-year-old man, a resident of Khajoor Colony in Sector 45 of Noida. His source of infection is yet to be identified, the officials said.

By Saturday night, the health department collected a total of 3,981 samples. Currently, there are 93 active Covid-19 cases in the district and around 401 persons are under institutional quarantine. Two people have died due to Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours.